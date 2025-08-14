‘Full House’ Creator Jeff Franklin Partners With Emily Jordan to Launch XOXO Ventures

“Full House” creator Jeff Franklin has partnered with creative strategist Emily Jordan to launch a new media and production studio, XOXO Ventures.

Founded by Franklin and Jordan, the new company, announced Thursday, acts as both a creative incubator and strategic advisor, hoping to bridge platforms, brands and talent. XOXO Ventures hopes to develop and execute immersive, culture-defining entertainment experiences.

As part of the launch, XOXO Ventures supported Tomorrowland’s return to the U.S. after ten years, which resulted in an immersive experience called UNITY at the Sphere in Las Vegas set to open on Labor Day weekend.

“Emily and I created XOXO Ventures to imagine outside the expected — to develop original concepts where technology, storytelling and talent meet,” Franklin said in a statement. “We’re focused on building the next era of live and immersive entertainment.”

“XOXO is about creating cultural moments that feel both unexpected and unforgettable,” Jordan said. “We’re not just producing content; we’re crafting experiences that connect emotionally and push creative limits. Whether through original concepts or strategic partnerships, we aim to shape the future of immersive storytelling.”

The company is working on developing a slate of original content, brand collaborations and immersive activations across music, media and culture.

Franklin is best known for creating beloved sitcom “Full House,” which starred Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure, among others, and ran for eight seasons. Franklin was also behind revival series “Fuller House,” which ran for five seasons on Netflix, and also featured Saget, Stamos, Coulier, Sweetin and Cameron Bure.