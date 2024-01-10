Jeffrey Epstein Shunned Donald Trump ‘When He Realized He Was a Crook,’ Disgraced Financier’s Brother Tells Piers Morgan | Video 

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother Mark Epstein joined “Piers Morgan Uncensored” to discuss his suspicions surrounding his brother’s death, telling the British TV host that Epstein halted his relationship with Donald Trump once he “realized he was a crook.”

Mark Epstein joined Piers Morgan via phone call because “he would prefer not to be seen on camera,” according to Morgan, who asked, “When this all came out about him, were you as shocked as everybody else or did you have concerns about him?”

“In 2006 when he first got into trouble, he told me that he was getting into trouble,” Epstein replied. “So I knew from early on what was happening.”

“Did you know the scale of it?” Morgan questioned.

That question seemed to rub Epstein the wrong way saying, “ I made it real clear. I’m not discussing anything about my brother’s charges against him. I have nothing to do with that … The only thing I’m interested in discussing is the circumstances surrounding his murder.”

Morgan pressed Epstein as to why he believes what was ruled as a suicide to be a covered-up assassination.

“Well, first is the the actual pathologist who did the autopsy did not determine that was a suicide. They couldn’t. They said it looked more like a homicide,” responded Epstein. “So this point, the question becomes, what investigating was done in a matter of days to make them come out with that determination. And it turns out that because it was called a suicide, there doesn’t seem to have been an investigation.”

Morgan then pivoted the conversation to Jeffrey Epstein’s powerful and wealthy friends, asking whether “one of those people who may have had a vested interest in shutting him up and not talking about what he knew about them potentially may have played a part in his death?”

“Yes, that’s what I think happened,” Epstein replied with confidence.

Morgan also asked about whether Epstein possibly had information on Donald Trump and Bill Clinton “that was so incendiary that the 2016 election would have been canceled if that information had come out.”

Epstein corrected Morgan, saying that his brother was referencing Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, not Bill Clinton.

“I never heard Jeffrey say anything bad about Bill Clinton,” Epstein said. “Jeffrey always liked Bill Clinton.”

“What information do you think he had on Donald Trump, for example, that could have disqualified him?” Morgan asked.

“I don’t know any specific information,” Epstein responded. “But I’ve also heard Jeffrey say that he stopped hanging out with Donald Trump when he realized Trump was a crook.”

Epstein noted that his brother’s statement of that nature is on videotape, which he has seen.