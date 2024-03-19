Jeffrey Wright Joins Spike Lee’s ‘High and Low’

Oscar-nominated actor Jeffrey Wright has joined Apple Original Films’ feature “High and Low,” TheWrap has learned. The film, a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 drama of the same name, stars Denzel Washington and will be directed by Spike Lee. Wright’s character is being kept under wraps.

Kurosawa’s original film tells the story of a wealthy executive who believes his son has been kidnapped. But, in a twist, it’s revealed that the exec’s son hasn’t been abducted — instead, his chauffeur’s son has been taken in error. The film then becomes a question of morality in the wealthy man’s decision to pay ransom for a child that isn’t his.

A24 will release the film theatrically before it debuts on Apple TV+. The film will start production sometime this month.

Wright was most recently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Cord Jefferson’s feature, “American Fiction.”

The new feature will be produced by Todd Black for Escape Artists and Jason Michael Berman for Mandalay Pictures. Lee will also serve as executive producer through his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks. Mandalay’s Peter Guber will serve as executive producer, along with Juniper Productions’ Matthew Lindner, Chris Brigham and Katia Washington. Mandalay’s Jordan Moldo is co-producing.

This marks the second collaboration for Apple Original Films and Washington. The studio put out the actor’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” in 2021. It’s also the fifth collaboration between Washington and Lee. The pair first worked together on the 1990 film “Mo’ Better Blues,” and have worked on “Malcolm X,” “He Got Game” and, most recently, the 2006 heist thriller “Inside Man.”

Washington previously worked with Todd Black on the adaptation of August Wilson’s “Fences,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Equalizer” film franchise.