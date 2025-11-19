Jen Psaki Confronts the Dangers of Epstein Survivors Naming Names: ‘They Experience Real Threats’ | Video

MS NOW anchor Jen Psaki spoke Tuesday with a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse about her experiences with the deceased criminal and why it should not “fall on the survivors’ shoulders” to name the other, famous members of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

Psaki was joined on the Tuesday night edition of “The Briefing” by Sky and Amanda Roberts, the brother and sister-in-law of the late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, and Sharlene Rochard, an Epstein survivor who spoke publicly about her experiences with the convicted sex trafficker for the first time this week.

“I finally feel safe to be able to come out and tell my story, and I feel that it’s time,” Rochard said, when asked why she took a public stance in the conversation around Epstein’s crimes.

“I feel like we’re making history,” Rochard added. “I want to support everybody, all the girls that are there and Sky and Amanda and everybody who’s already been involved with this and speaking out before me.”

Rochard detailed her experiences with Epstein and how he used the modeling system to ensnare her. When asked whether or not she was ever taken to Mar-a-Lago by Epstein and others involved with him, Rochard replied, “Yes.”

“There were a lot of model parties at Mar-a-Lago. Different people would set them up, different magazines, and a limo would come and you’d jump in the limo and you’d go,” Rochard said.

When Psaki asked if she thinks President Trump was ever aware of Epstein’s crimes, Rochard responded, “I don’t know if he was aware. Actually, I can’t answer that. I’m sorry.”

You can watch the full interview yourself in the video below.

Amid some public calls for Epstein’s survivors to name his co-conspirators themselves, Psaki asked Sky Roberts to explain why that is not the responsibility of Rochard or anyone else who was victimized by Epstein.

“It shouldn’t fall on the survivors’ shoulders,” Roberts said. “I think there’s a lot of people that just want them to release the names. Like, ‘Well, you have the names, just do it.’ The problem with that is that these rich and powerful men can: A.) Sue you into homelessness, [which] would be a big part of it. B.) It puts serious threat on your life and your family’s life.”

“There were times where my sister was sitting across people and they would push a picture of her own children in front of her and essentially say, ‘I know where your kids go to school,’” Roberts explained. “There were still names up until the very end that she couldn’t name because these people could — I mean they still can — come after these survivors not just with litigation but the fear of their life for their family and their friends and the people around them. They experience real threats.”

“I know you’re not going to share the names, and I think I wanted to make sure people understood why,” Psaki said in response. The “Briefing” host then capped off the interviewing by asking Rochard if there are names on the unreleased Epstein Files of famous people that Americans would recognize who have not been outed yet. Rochard said, “Yes.”