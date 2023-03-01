Jena Malone revealed in an Instagram post Tuesday that she was sexually assaulted by someone she worked with on “The Hunger Games” franchise.

Sharing a 2014 image of her standing in a filed in the French countryside, the “Goliath” actress recalled posing for the photo “right after” wrapping production on “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.”

“We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment,” she wrote. “Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me , was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with , I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play.”

She added that navigating the gratitude she’s had for the “Hunger Games” alongside the difficulty of her trauma has been a “swirling mix of emotions im only now just learning to sort thru.”

“I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty,” she said.

The post continued, with Malone writing that she’s learned how to “make peace with the person who violated” her “and to make peace with myself,” but that talking about her time on “The Hunger Games” has “been hard … without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I’m ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt.”

She then shared love and support for other survivors of sexual assault. “Lots of love to you survivors out there,” she wrote. “The process is so slow and non linear. I want to say im here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please dm me if you need a safe space to be heard.”

A lifelong actor of over 25 years, Malone joined “The Hunger Games” franchise co-starring as Johanna Mason in 2013’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” She again played the role in the trilogy’s two-part finale, “Mockingjay – Part 1” and “Mockingjay: – Part 2.”

Lionsgate did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Malone can most recently be seen starring in horror film “Consecration.” Coming up, Malone will co-star in Zack Snyder projects for Netflix, “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas” and “Rebel Moon.”

If you or someone you know experienced sexual assault, there are resources available. The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) has a 24-hour, seven-day a week support line you can reach by phone or via online chat.