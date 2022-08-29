Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Connelly will star in the highly anticipated Apple Original series adaption of “Dark Matter,” the streamer said Monday.

Joel Edgerton will star in and executive produce the sci-fi limited series set for nine episodes that will be produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television. The story is based on the blockbuster book by Blake Crouch. The show will also be written by Crouch, and he will serve as showrunner.

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken, Apple said.

According to the studio: The series will follow Jason Dessen, (played by Edgerton) a physicist, professor, and family man who - one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Connelly (“A Beautiful Mind,” “Top Gun: Maverick”) will play “Daniela,” Jason Dessen’s wife.

“Dark Matter” will be executive produced by Matt Tolmach (“Jumanji” franchise, “Venom,” “Future Man”) and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Jakob Verbruggen (“Invasion,” “The Alienist,” “London Spy,” “The Fall”) is set to direct the first three episodes.

“Dark Matter” will premiere alongside an expanding slate of acclaimed and sweeping sci-fi series, including the third season of the Emmy Award-winning “For All Mankind,” also produced by Sony Pictures Television and created by Ronald D. Moore, and Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert; and, the highly anticipated second season of “Foundation,” the epic saga from storyteller David S. Goyer, based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov.