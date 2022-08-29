Apple TV+’s “Sugar” — starring Colin Farrell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan — has rounded out its star studded cast with Emmy award-winner James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Alex Hernandez and Lindsay Pulsipher, Apple announced Monday.

Plot details are scarce but Apple described the upcoming show as a “genre-bending series.” Boutsikaris (“Better Call Saul”), Hernandez (“Invasion”), and Pulsipher (“The Beast”) have joined the show in series regular roles. Cromwell (“Succession”) and Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) have joined in recurring roles.

The show hails from creator and executive producer Mark Protosevich and executive producers Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and Scott Greenberg. The new series is set to be directed by Academy Award nominee Fernando Meirelles (“City of God”), who will also serve as executive producer. Chip Vucelich also executive produces as does Farrell.

“Sugar” marks the second collaboration for Kinberg’s Genre Films and Apple TV+, and will stream alongside the Apple Original “Invasion,” which recently received a second season renewal. The series is a character-driven science-fiction drama series, co-created, written and executive produced by Kinberg and David Weil.