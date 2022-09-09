Jennifer Coolidge is a woman of many talents, including, apparently, selling homes. Netflix introduced us to her latest character, real estate agent Karen Calhoun, in a clip Friday promoting Ryan Murphy’s new series, “The Watcher.”

In the video, Coolidge shows off 657 Boulevard, the infamous New York house from the new limited series. “The Watcher” is based on a story written for New York Magazine and follows a family who were ultimately threatened to leave their newly bought mansion after a mysterious stalker began sending them letters in the mail.

Coolidge gives a tour of the property in painstaking detail, as any luxury real estate agent would, highlighting the best features in the house — including the fifth bathroom, which was thrown in “just for fun.”

“There is nothing like this in the world,” she says as she twirls through one of the rooms. And of course, she had to show off the fully intact dumbwaiter, which plays a prominent role in the series, according to Netflix.

And if you thought that’s where the bit ended, you’d be wrong. The house is also listed on Zillow, going for $3.2 million. “Your dream home awaits!” the listing reads. You can watch the entire home tour above.

In addition to Coolidge, “The Watcher” stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, and Luke David Blumm.

Here’s the full description for the upcoming series:

Dean (Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Watts) just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all of their savings into closing the deal they soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming. There’s a kooky older woman named Pearl (Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannock’s house and hides in their dumbwaiter. There’s Karen (Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora’s, who makes them feel like they don’t really belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch (Kind) and Mo (Martindale), who don’t seem to understand property lines. Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Based on the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey.

The series is Murphy and Watts, as well as Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Bryan Unkeless, Eric Newman, Paris Barclay, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost, and Scoop Wasserstein.

The series debuts this fall. A release date has not been set.