Super producer Jennifer Fox, whose films include “Michael Clayton”, “The Last Duel” and “The Bourne Legacy”, will return for the fourth time to produce the Film Academy’s Governors Awards, set for Nov. 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, newly appointed Academy president Janet Yang said Wednesday.

Michael J. Fox will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, won by artists such as Geena Davis and Tyler Perry in recent years, and Honorary Awards will be given to directors Euzhan Palcy (“A Dry White Season”) and Peter Weir (“Witness”), as well as veteran composer Diane Warren, who just last year received her 13th Academy Award nomination. None of this year’s recipients has ever won a competitive Oscar.

“We’re thrilled to have Jennifer back at the helm to help us kick off Oscar season with a tribute fitting to these four extraordinary individuals. Her contribution in past years has only elevated this truly special and joyous event,” Yang said.

Said Fox of her return: “I could not be more delighted to produce the Academy’s Governors Awards again and look forward to honoring the remarkable achievements of Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir”.

According to the Academy, the Honorary Award is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also given in the form of an Oscar statuette, is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”

The Governors Awards will be held at L.A.’s Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 19; the Academy Awards will be held at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023.