“The Jennifer Hudson Show” will return for its sophomore season Monday after delaying its premiere due to the WGA strike, which officially came to an end earlier this week.

The host will welcome guests including Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, Taye Diggs and Cedric the Entertainer, among others, for the daytime talk show’s first week back on air.

After delaying its initial premiere scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, the talker joins a slew of other daytime talk shows that are resuming production following the resolution of the writers’ strike, including “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which is expected to return in October. Before delaying its start date, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” faced criticism from striking writers who found the decision to return without its WGA staffers harmful to the strike.

On Monday, Hudson will be joined by superfan couple Traci and Pat Jean-Baptiste after making a special appearance on their wedding day, before hosting philanthropist Tiare Lawrence to discuss the devastating fires that wrecked havoc in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Next up are “The Voice” coaches Stefani and Horan, who will come on the Tuesday show for a conversation about the NBC competition show’s 24th season, which welcomes Reba McEntire as a new coach in Blake Shelton’s place.

The latter half of the week will host several celebrities across sports and entertainment, including Diggs, who will be featured on the Wednesday, Oct. 5 show to chat about his new podcast “You Had Me At Hello.” On Thursday, Cedric the Entertainer will share stories about his debut novel “Flipping Boxcars” while NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will join Hudson on the Friday episode.

Produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures, Season 2 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tegna, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media and Gray Media Group, among others.

Hudson serves as an EP alongside Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III, and LaNeé Griffin serves as a co-executive producer.