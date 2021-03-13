Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced Saturday that in spite of Friday night reports to the contrary, they’re staying together.

“We are working through some things,” the couple told People on Saturday morning.

A source close to the couple said, “They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up,” adding that a rumor that Rodriguez had had an affair after “Southern Charm”‘s Madison LeCroy “had no bearing on the rough patch at all. “

That walk-back came swiftly when news that the global superstar and baseball legend had split riled up the internet on Friday.

According to Page Six on Friday, the two broke off their relationship — including a two-year engagement — after four years together. While the news might not have come as a huge shock for anyone who regularly follows gossip sites, it was enough to send social media fans reeling.

“Imagine having JLo and fumbling that hard,” a Twitter user snarked, putting the blame on Rodriguez. (There was no confirmation in the report from Friday about whether or not the alleged split was mutual.) Another user tweeted, “I don’t know why JLo and A-Rod didn’t work out but imagine losing a queen like Jennifer Lopez.”

According to buzz, the couple was having relationship trouble for a while (though you’d never know it from recent public events such as President Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Superbowl and a vacation in the Dominican Republic.) They’d also postponed their wedding twice due to COVID-19, though Page Six did say the wedding had been “back on track.”