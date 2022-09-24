Jennifer Lopez buffs up, throws on fatigues, and gets out the ammo to keep her daughter safe in the new Netflix film, “The Mother.”

Check out the teaser trailer above.

“The Mother,” tells the story of a female assassin (Lopez), who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before while on the run from dangerous men. “If there’s trouble,” she says grimly, “come find me.”

The film also starsJoseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal, and will be seen on Netflix in May 2023.