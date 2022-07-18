The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday promoted Jenny Galante to a new role at AMPAS, executive vice president, Revenue and Business Development, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Monday.

Galante, who has been with the Academy since 2013 and most recently was SVP of Business Development, will step into the newly created position and report directly to Kramer.

As part of her role, Galante will drive global revenue growth for the Academy across platforms – including special events, Academy member initiatives, international programs, digital platforms, the Academy Screening Room, talent development and inclusion programs, the Academy Museum, the Margaret Herrick Library, the Science and Technology Council and the Academy Film Archive.

In addition, Galante will continue to oversee the Academy’s strategic brand partnerships and lead in the development of integrated marketing opportunities for Oscars sponsors and advertisers.

“We are embarking on a new chapter of evolution and growth at the Academy, and this newly created position and department will play a key role in our advancement. Developing a healthy, diversified and sustainable base of support is critical to the achievement of our mission,” Kramer said. “Jenny is an innovative, results-driven leader who will build upon her fundraising and revenue development successes to help define our future.”

Prior to joining the Academy, Galante managed corporate sponsorships for the Sundance Film Festival and Sundance Institute’s year-round artist programs and special events.