Julia Roberts to Receive the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will be giving Julia Roberts the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award on October 15, 2022. The award is presented to an artist whose career has had a “significant global impact.”

The event, which will be presented by Rolex and raises funds for the museum’s initiatives, will be co-chaired by Halle Berry, Jason Blum, Ryan Murphy and Lupita Nyong’o.

The evening will also showcase previously announced honorees Tilda Swinton, Steve McQueen and Miky Lee. Swinton will receive the Visionary Award, honoring an artist or scholar whose extensive oeuvre has advanced the art of cinema; McQueen will receive the Vantage Award, honoring an artist or scholar who has helped to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema; Lee will receive the Pillar Award, honoring exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum.

The 2022 Academy Museum Gala Host Committee includes Adrien Brody, Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski, Adriana DeBose, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chloë Sevigny and Dakota Johnson, among others.

In a statement, Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum, said: “Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles. We are thrilled to be honoring her continued excellence in this industry and contribution to the arts. We are deeply grateful to Julia, Miky, Steve and Tilda, to Rolex and to our co-chairs and and host committee for making our second annual Gala an evening to remember.”