Julianne Moore Named Venice Film Festival Jury President

Julianne Moore will head up the International Jury of Competition this year at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Moore was put up for consideration by the festival’s director, Alberto Barbera, and will be joined by six other names in film. Also on the jury will be Argentinian director, screenwriter and producer Mariano Cohn; Leonardo Di Costanzo, a director and screenwriter from Italy; Audrey Diwan, a French director and last year’s Golden Lion winner; Iranian actress Leila Hatami; Kazuo Ishiguro (Japan-Great Britain) author and screenwriter and Spain’s Rodrigo Sorogoyen, a director, screenwriter and producer.

Led by Moore, the jury will award the Golden Lion for Best Film, as well as the festival’s other awards, including the Silver Lion, the Silver Lion for Best Director, Coppa Volpi for Best Actress, Coppa Volpi for Best Actor, Special Jury Prize, Award for Best Screenplay and the “Marcello Mastroianni” Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.

Moore herself won the Coppa Volpi back in 2002, for her performance in “Far From Heaven,” becoming the first U.S. actress to do so.

The Venice Film Festival will take place from August 31 – September 10 this year, with the full lineup being announced on July 26.