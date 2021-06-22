‘Jeopardy!’ Apologizes for ‘Outdated’ Medical Disorder Clue Amid Backlash

“Jeopardy!” has apologized for a clue that used an “outdated and inaccurate term” that had many viewers calling the long-running quiz show “insensitive” and “misogynistic.”

In an episode that aired on Monday, one clue read, “Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is also known as Grinch syndrome because this organ is too small,” to which the correct answer was “What is the heart?” On Tuesday, the show’s Twitter account posted an apology that read, “Yesterday’s program included a clue about postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). After hearing from the community, we found we used an outdated and inaccurate term for this disorder, and we apologize.”

“Grinch syndrome,” referring the famous curmudgeon-y Dr. Seuss character with a heart two sizes too small, is considered not just insensitive to those that suffer from the disease but straight-up inaccurate. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is defined by a “rapid increase in heart beat” caused by an excessively reduced volume of blood returns to the heart after an individual stands up from a lying down position.” In most cases, the condition has nothing to do with the structure of the heart.

The majority of POTS patients are women, with many developing the disorder “after a pregnancy, major surgery, trauma, or a viral illness,” according to NINDS, which some critics feel adds a layer of misogyny to the term.

Many Twitter users aired their grievances with the trivia show on Monday, including Dysautonomia International, a nonprofit that serves individuals living with autonomic nervous system disorders and actress Mara Wilson, who has been vocal about her experience of living with dysautonomia.

Hey @Jeopardy no one with any credibility calls POTS "Grinch Syndrome." Promoting outdated misogynistic terms to describe a debilitating autonomic nervous system disorder that impacts millions of Americans is not cool. We request an apology on behalf of our community. Do better. — Dysautonomia Intl. (@Dysautonomia) June 22, 2021

This appeared on Jeopardy tonight. Grinch syndrome is an offensive term. Can you imagine Jeopardy making light of cancer or MS patients with a "funny" name for their debilitating health condition? Not acceptable. We'd love to see real questions about the autonomic nervous system. pic.twitter.com/kqetij1Jwx — Dysautonomia Intl. (@Dysautonomia) June 22, 2021

It's also just not true! It was based on one doctor's contentious theory proposed more than ten years ago. There's no scientific consensus. Disappointed to see @Jeopardy spreading medical misinformation. https://t.co/BlWeR2EvOM — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 22, 2021

Thinking back to all the EKGs, ECGs, stress tests, and heart monitors I've had over the years, all of which have shown my heart to be totally normal, while my autonomic nervous system remains a mess. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 22, 2021

@Jeopardy Not only is this wildly insensitive, but it's incorrect. Do your research. Do better. https://t.co/XwJyamx26L — 𝔸𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕒 𝕃𝕪𝕟𝕟 (@scamperscoot) June 22, 2021

Very disheartening to see @Jeopardy refer to #POTS, a serious debilitating autonomic nervous system disorder in this way.



I spend every single day battling for quality of life, with a normal sized heart. @Jeopardy, Maybe check where your ❤️ is? https://t.co/8krxRtGmvv — Karen Harris (@Karen_88) June 22, 2021

Me either. I googled it and skimmed a few sites about it. Apparently it falls somewhere along the line of our hearts being too small because of deconditioning/bed rest.



Very. Very. Very outdated. Misogynistic indeed. — Jessica Pyper (@jessica_pyper) June 22, 2021

The fuck?!?! Just so many levels of the fuck?!?! I’ve done so much research on POTS and I’ve NEVER heard it called that, nor have I heard anything about the heart being too small. That is such a dickhead move, WOW — Elizabeth M. (@hypo_awareness) June 22, 2021

Also, I’m not a “grinch” and there is nothing wrong with my heart – my nervous system does not function correctly which makes my life difficult. #POTS is very real. — celeste_ (@celeste_) June 22, 2021

As someone with Dysautonomia, seeing the condition that has robbed me of my health and left me disabled since 22 characterized in such a dismissive way on such a large platform was truly heartbreaking. Please consider using Jeopardy to educate and support rather than tear down. — FluteMusic88 (@FMusic88) June 22, 2021

Following the apology, Dysautonomia International thanked “Jeopardy!” for doing the right thing.