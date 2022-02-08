‘Jeopardy!’ Ratings Slipped 2% in Week Amy Schneider (Finally) Lost

The “Jeopardy!” TV ratings slipped 2% — from a 6.6 to a 6.5 — in the week super-champion Amy Schneider finally lost. Schneider lost mid-week in the session ending Jan. 30, 2022. She had won 40 games in a row, amassing nearly $1.4 million in winnings.

Schneider lost on the Wednesday show of that week. She was dethroned by Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma.

Going into the final round, Schneider maintained a lead of $10,000 over Talsma. Under the category “Countries of the World,” the clue was “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an ‘H,’ it’s also one of the 10 most populous.”

While Talsma correctly answered “Bangladesh,” Schneider did not provide a response, concluding the game and her winning streak.

Schneider’s win streak of 40 games places her second all time, behind only Ken Jennings, who won an insane 74 games in a row. Her total earnings also put her at No. 4 on the all-time list of regular season cash winnings, behind Matt Amodio, James Holzhauer and Jennings.

Schneider has also collected a number of milestones: she is the female contestant with the most consecutive wins, the first female contestant to win more than a million dollars, and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, which will take place in the fall.

In other syndicated game-show ratings, “Family Feud” ticked up 3% to a 6.0 for the week ending Jan. 30. “Wheel of Fortune” declined 5% week to week to a 5.7 rating.

Leaving the genre, “Judge Judy” jumped 4% to a 5.1 rating, ruling the court shows for its insane 1,323rd week in a row. “Dr. Phil” (a 1.9, up 6%) was the No. 1 talk show for a fourth straight week. “Live With Kelly and Ryan” made it close, matching its season high with a 1.8 rating, which was also up 6% from the previous week.

“Kelly Clarkson” and “Ellen” both had 1.0 ratings, tying for third place among the talk shows. “Dr. Oz” spinoff “The Good Dish” rose to a 0.5 rating from its soft debut week.