Hulu’s “Love, Victor” is coming to an end with its upcoming third season. The final season of the series will premiere on June 15.

“Love, Victor” is inspired by the world of “Love, Simon,” a 2018 book-to-screen adaptation of Becky Albertalli’s YA novel “Simon Vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.”

Season 1 originally premiered June 17, 2020, followed by Season 2 a year later. The series stars Michael Cimino as its titular character and also sees Nick Robinson reprise his role as Simon from the movie.

The comedy-drama series follows Cimino’s Victor Salazar, a teen from a half Puerto Rican, half Colombian-American family, trying to navigate his sexuality after moving to a new city with his conservative, religious parents. As he struggles, Victor reaches out to Simon for help.

In Season 2, Victor dealt with the aftermath of coming out to his family and friends, while exploring his new love life with boyfriend Benji (played by George Sear). Just when he thinks he has it all figured out, Victor’s life is complicated yet again with a new love interest.

Additional cast members include Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who co-wrote the 2018 film “Love, Simon,” serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.

The first two seasons of “Love, Victor” are available to stream on Hulu.

Also on Tuesday, Hulu set a March 29 premiere date for true-crime series “The Girl From Plainville” as well as an April 8 release for season 2 of the Lamorne Morris-starring “Woke.”

Additionally, the streamer’s series “Conversations With Friends,” its second book-to-screen adaptation from author Sally Rooney (“Normal People”), will be released in May.