Jeremy Allen White Praises Bruce Springsteen at LA Premiere — Even If He Didn’t Ask The Boss Very Many Questions | Video

If Jeremy Allen White still had any doubt about it, it sounds like he’s gotten Bruce Springsteen’s blessing.

The pair posed together on the AFI Fest 2025 red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday. The biopic star also revealed some intimate details about their unique dynamic while filming the Scott Cooper movie.

“When he was on set, I was very much appreciative of his support, but I was head-down, separate. Especially in that first week or so, I was just trying to figure it all out,” White shared. “I was concerned at that time that he was there to critique or something. Over time, I realized it wasn’t about that at all; he got a lot of joy from being on set watching, from watching Scott, from watching us. I think his presence was really one of support. Him and Scott spoke a lot. I would kind of go to him at the end of the day, depending on the day, and give him a hug.”

While the film finally hits theaters this Friday, it had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in August. Since then, the legendary singer has revealed that the “Bear” actor was so prepared to take on the role, he only personally asked him two questions to get into character.

“I wish I spent more [time] with him. He keeps talking about it, I didn’t ask him — I didn’t want to bother him, but he was so available and he was so generous. I found a couple things to run with and then I ran,” White added. “Many days he would send me messages, after he’d been on set, he would send me messages of support … but those things really carried me. It was so important to me to have Bruce’s blessing and to try and do him justice. My admiration for him has just grown and grown, and continues to grow.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Springsteen conceded: “This is my last night in the movie business. I’m sticking to music.” The Boss then closed out the evening with a surprise performance of “Atlantic City” and “Land of Hope and Dreams.”

They were joined on the AFI red carpet by Patti Scialfa, Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Marc Maron, Odessa Young, Matthew Anthony Pellicano Jr., Johnny Cannizzaro, Harrison Gilbertson, Edward James Olmos, Michael Gandolfini, Caylee Cowan, Janice Dickinson, Francine Maisler, Eric Robinson, author Warren Zanes and Cooper.

“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” hits theaters this Friday.