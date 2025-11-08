Jeremy Renner’s Disney Doc Director Says Actor Threatened to Call ICE on Her After Months-Long Affair, Misconduct

Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou accused collaborator Jeremy Renner of sexual misconduct. She claims that, after she confronted the Marvel actor, he threatened to call ICE on her.

The director spammed her Instagram account this week with WhatsApp receipts of conversations with Renner, as well as other graphics with long captions, detailing her side of their relationship. Renner and Zhou worked together on a “Chronicles of Disney” documentary she directed, which explored the legacy of the Walt Disney Company, as well as an animated feature. The two later had a romantic relationship, and since then, Zhou has accused the actor of sending unsolicited pornographic images to her.

“In June 2025, out of the blue I received 2 photos of Jeremy Renner and then a string of unwanted / unsolicited pornographic images of himself via DM and Whatspp, that was his introduction to me,” Zhou wrote in an Instagram post. She alleged that the actor introduced himself to other women in the same way.

A spokesperson for Renner told TheWrap that “the accusations being made by this individual are totally inaccurate and untrue.”

Zhou continued to share WhatsApp messages between herself and the actor. One explicit image had a message with a drooling emoji. Some fans accused the director of using AI to generate the messages, which she denied.

“This experience really shows the dark side of Hollywood and the smear campaign to deter women and Asian female filmmakers and women in general,” she wrote in another Instagram post. “I’m appalled but happy to read also many support from friends and media that will continue to uncover domestic abuse, abuse of women and the unwanted unsolicited porn attack against innocent young women. I love Hollywood, but we need to stop the cover up for misconduct affecting other women.”

Zhou provided screenshots of her alleged WhatsApp texts with Renner, including a short pornographic video clip Renner allegedly texted her in June. The director also alleged that the actor was intoxicated and yelled at her for two hours. She said she was “so scared for my life” and hid in her room.

The director claims that she did not pursue a relationship with Renner. He did with her.

“He used me and denied me and denied our work,” she said.

Zhou provided the Daily Mail with alleged WhatsApp messages between her and Renner, in which she accused him of using “all apps to send d— pix.” To that he responded that “immigration will be notified of your-” Zhou refused to provide the rest of his response to the publication.