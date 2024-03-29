Comedian Jerrod Carmichael has a reality show landing on HBO at the end of March. Inspired loosely by “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “The Real Housewives,” Carmichael wanted his show to capture the more monotonous moments in between the dramatics that are typical of the reality TV genre. Thus, the camera will capture all sorts of scenes that may not have made the final cut in a different reality series.

Carmichael’s overall deal with HBO made it the home for the series, which will unfold in eight episodes, showing “a darkly funny documentary series about Jerrod’s tumultuous quest for love, sex and truth.”

Those curious about how to watch the “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” can find details below:

When does the “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” premiere?

The comic’s series debuts Friday, March 29, at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on HBO.

Where is the “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” streaming?

Following their debut on HBO, the episodes will be available to stream on Max.

What time are new episodes streaming on Max?

New episodes stream at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The eight episodes of the “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” will be released weekly. Here’s the full release schedule:

Episode 1: Friday, March 29

Friday, March 29 Episode 2: Friday, April 5

Friday, April 5 Episode 3: Friday, April 12

Friday, April 12 Episode 4: Friday, April 19

Friday, April 19 Episode 5: Friday, April 26

Friday, April 26 Episode 6: Friday, May 3

Friday, May 3 Episode 7: Friday, May 10

Friday, May 10 Episode 8: Friday, May 17

Who is in the “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show”?

Jerrod Carmichael centers the reality series, but it will also feature his friends and family, specifically his parents. The trailer features his father and mother reacting to his driving skills, but also the star confronting them about their treatment of him once he came out as gay.

What is the “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” about?

The series will capture Carmichael’s love life, his broaching of past traumas with his parents and other everyday aspects of his existence.

Watch the trailer below: