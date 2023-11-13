Jerry O’Connell addressed the “negative manner” in which his wife Rebecca Romijn’s ex-husband John Stamos wrote about her in his new memoir “If You Would Have Told Me.”

The longtime actor and “The Talk” cohost, who married Romijn two years after her divorce from Stamos, said that he mostly refrained from commenting on the matter because he didn’t want to “feed into” it.

“There are children involved,” he said.

The conversation began in reference to actor Adam Driver saying “f–k you” to an audience member who asked about the “cheesy” crash scenes in “Ferrari,” which prompted O’Connell to draw a comparison of to his reaction to Stamos’ memoir — or lack thereof.

“My wife’s ex-husband recently wrote a biography, and it referred to my wife in a negative manner,” he said on “The Talk.” “And a lot of people have asked me about that in press, and it would be easy for me to say, ‘Screw you, how dare you ask me that?’ But really, it will be bringing the attention to a situation that I don’t want to feed into.”

“Listen, that example’s a little more personal than Adam Driver’s,” O’Connell added. “Like with my example, there’s children involved, teenage children who read everything on the internet. So you don’t want to feed that fire.

The audience and O’Connell’s cohosts applauded his response.

In Stamos’ memoir, which released Oct. 24, the “Full House” actor described Romijn as “the devil” at the time they were married, which is likely the “negative manner” that O’Connell referenced in Monday’s episode.

Stamos revealed that he felt his marriage to the former Victoria’s Secret model was “doomed” in addition to describing how he felt “emasculated” in the relationship on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show.”

“I loved her and I thought she was super talented,” Stamos said. “But I forgot about my own stuff. She was taking off and I just wasn’t paying attention to mine. And it wasn’t her fault.”

Watch the segment from “The Talk” in the video above.