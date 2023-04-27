Jerry Springer, Incendiary Host of Daytime TV, Dies at 79

Jerry Springer, the former Cincinnati news anchor and mayor who became best known for his controversial daytime talk show, has died at the age of 79.

According to a statement from his family provided to WLWT, Springer died peacefully Thursday at his home in suburban Chicago.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesperson for the family, told the outlet. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Springer became the 56th mayor of Cincinnati in 1977 and served until 1978. He also served as a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy. After his time in politics, he went on to become a news anchor and commentator for WLWT before becoming the host of “Jerry Springer” in 1991.

When “Jerry Springer” debuted, it was developed to go the route of other popular talk shows of the time, include those hosted by Phil Donahue and Oprah Winfrey, but traveling in a more political direction with guests like Jesse Jackson and Oliver North.

Three years into it, though, Springer and the show’s new producer Richard Dominick, revamped the series to draw more viewers and it made a turn towards tabloid sensationalism. Rather than segments about homelessness or gun control, the show began to focus on more controversial topics like paternity, prostitution and adultery. It wasn’t unusual for scripted shouting matches or violence to erupt on stage. And the shift worked – in 1998, 6.7 million people turned in, beating “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in many cities. The show ran for 27 years.

Springer’s last TV appearance was on “The Masked Singer,” where he competed as “The Beetle.”

In an April 22 interview with SiriusXM, Springer acknowledged that his rowdy, unpredictable tabloid talk show was a big step in people accepting the rowdy, unpredictable Donald Trump as president.

“There’s no question. The behavior of some of the people on the show is exactly Donald Trump,” Springer said. “The reason, though, there’s more respect given to the people who were on my show, is they have enough sense not to run for president.”

He added that the only thing that separated Trump from the guests on his show was “the fact that he had this delusion of he knew how to run the world and run the country when in fact he knows nothing about how you run a country.”

“We paid the price for that,” he said. “But yeah, of course there’s similarities except for the issue of ‘Gee, I don’t think I ought to be president.’”

Springer’s family ask that fans remember Jerry by making a donation or committing to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy organization. Details about funeral services and a memorial were not immediately disclosed.

Rosemary Rossi contributed to this report