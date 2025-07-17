Second Half of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 Will Land on Paramount+ in August | Exclusive

Soon fans will be able to stream more episodes of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” The second half of Season 7 will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Aug. 6, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Season 7 takes place over 15 years after the premiere of the original “Jersey Shore.” And true to form when it comes to with reality crown jewel, the back-half of the season is packed with major developments, including an engagement, a book tour and some seriously emotional and explosive moments. Despite the fact that it’s been around for so long, “Jersey Shore” has remained popular for MTV. A Season 8 episode of “Family Vacation” scored the highest viewership the show has seen in four years. The series is also still the No. 1 series across cable on Thursdays.

“Family Vacation” is currently in its eighth season, which premiered on May 29. The series, which first premiered in 2018, currently stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was also added to the main cast in the second half of Season 6. As for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, he was a main castmember through Season 4 before he transitioned to a guest and then a recurring castmember starting in the second half of Season 6.

SallyAnn Salsano, Frank Miccolis and Sean Hogan serve as the series’ executive producers for 495 Productions, while Dan Caster and Jennifer Aguirre are EPs for MTV, with Marko Radosavljevic and Kristina Lum as executives in charge of production for the network.