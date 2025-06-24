‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Nets Highest-Rated Episode in 4 Years, Biggest Share in 7

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Season 8, Episode 4 proved Jerzdays are alive and well for MTV 15 years after the original series first started.

That’s because last week’s episode scored the show’s highest rating in four years and its biggest share in seven. “Family Vacation” is now the No. 1 series across cable on Thursday nights, as well as the most socialed cable show in Thursday primetime.

Numbers-wise, Episode 4 was up +119% compared to the season’s average rating — 0.658 vs. 0.301 — and up +118% for the average share — 5.84 vs. 2.68. The docuseries has also seen +16% growth on Paramount+ since its linear premiere.

This news comes a month after the Season 8 premiere grew 34% compared to last year’s Season 7 premiere.

Season 8 also marks the 15th anniversary of that first summer in Seaside Heights — so to celebrate, Angelina, Deena, DJ Pauly D, Jenni “JWoww,” Mike “The Situation,” Nicole “Snooki,” Ronnie, Sammi “Sweetheart” and Vinny returned to their original shore house. “They’re also putting the NEW in New Jersey, as the show dives deeper into the cast’s solo passion projects and personal lives,” per MTV.

Play video

SallyAnn Salsano, Frank Miccolis and Sean Hogan serve as the series’ executive producers for 495 Productions, while Dan Caster and Jennifer Aguirre are EPs for MTV, with Marko Radosavljevic and Kristina Lum as executives in charge of production for the network.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV before streaming on Paramount+.