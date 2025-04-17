‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Celebrates 15 Years of Being DTF in First Season 8 Teaser | Exclusive

Believe it or not, it’s been 15 years since MTV first blessed our television screens with the iconic cast of “Jersey Shore” — and starting on May 29, the whole gang will be back together in “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Season 8.

In TheWrap’s exclusive first look at the teaser out Thursday, Angelina, Deena, DJ Pauly D, Jenni “JWoww,” Mike “The Situation,” Nicole “Snooki,” Ronnie, Sammi “Sweetheart” and Vinny reunite while looking back at some of their less-than-stellar life choices. But hey, they paid off in the end, so no regrets.

“This season, the family is celebrating 15 years since their first wild summer in Seaside Heights with an epic reunion at the OG shore house. They’re putting the NEW in New Jersey, diving deeper into the passion projects and personal lives of each cast member,” per the logline.

And as the trailer puts it, the entire group is still DTF… Down to fist-pump.

It’s also worth noting the show ended Season 7 as the No. 1 cable series on Thursday nights. “‘Jersey Shore’ is the gift that keeps on giving,” Mike adds with a smile.

Plus, series creator SallyAnn Salsano previously explained just how monumental this 15-year milestone is for the show. “We’ve never had everyone together. We’re shooting something at the house on the 15th anniversary and it will be the first time that all of them are under one roof: Ang left and that’s when Deena came in; Ron was in, but then Sammi wasn’t. This will be the first time, honestly, that Ron and Sam are in that house together,” she told TheWrap. “I’m so excited for that, dude. You have no freaking idea. Me, as the producer, I’m like, ‘This is all so crazy.’ Just recently, they spoke for the first time — I started crying. What is wrong with me? I’m a stable person.”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” is produced by Salsano, Frank Miccolis and Sean Hogan for 495 Productions. Dan Caster and Jennifer Aguirre serve as executive producers for MTV, while Marko Radosavljevic and Kristina Lum are the executives in charge of production for MTV.

Season 8 of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” premieres Jerzday, May 29, on MTV.



