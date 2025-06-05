‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 8 Premiere Share Up 34% | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

This summer, people are checking out the Jersey Shore. The viewership share for the Season 8 premiere of “Jersey Shore: Family Reunion” grew 34% compared to Season 7, TheWrap has exclusively learned. This means that 34% more people between the ages of 18 to 49 tuned into the first episode of this MTV show specifically during its premiere time than the series saw last season.

This also marks the best season premiere share “Jersey Shore: Family Reunion” has seen in two years. Last season, the first episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Reunion” scored a 3.84 share, according to Nielsen, compared to the 5.16 share the series saw for the first episode of Season 8. Overall viewership also saw a boost as ratings for the Season 8 premiere were up 4% compared to Season 7. That initial episode was the no. 1 cable entertainment telecast on its premiere day.

There was also a boost on social as the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” generated 3.2 million views. That’s a 396% boost compared to the show’s Season 7 premiere and the best performance the series has seen in two years.

Ahead of the newest episode, which will premiere on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, TheWrap also has a sneak peak at what’s to come. Ahead of Sammi’s fertility procedure, Nicole and Jenni stop by to give her a gift. But after ruthlessly mocking the idea of giving her a jar of positive affirmations, both women are stunned to learn that Sammi actually loves her present. Watch the clip below:

Season 8 of the series is an especially big one as it marks the 15-year anniversary of that first summer in Seaside Heights. To celebrate, the family heads back to the original shore house. “They’re also putting the NEW in New Jersey, as the show dives deeper into the cast’s solo passion projects and personal lives,” a press release for the series reads.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” is produced for MTV. SallyAnn Salsano, Frank Miccolis and Sean Hogan serve as the series’ executive producers for 495 Productions. Dan Caster and Jennifer Aguirre serve as EPs for MTV, while Marko Radosavljevic and Kristina Lum serve as executives in charge of production for MTV.