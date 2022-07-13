We've Got Hollywood Covered
MTV Pauses Production on ‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ Reboot Condemned by Original Cast

The OG crew was unhappy with plans for a second dip, which shut down for unknown reasons

| July 13, 2022 @ 10:50 AM

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ - AUGUST 23: Jenny McCarthy, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Paul DelVecchio aka Pauly D, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni Farley aka JWoww, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese attend Jenny McCarthy's 'Inner Circle' Series On Her SiriusXM Show 'The Jenny McCarthy Show' With The Cast Of MTV's Jersey Shore Family Reunion Part 2 on August 23, 2018 in Point Pleasant Beach City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Production for “Jersey Shore 2.0” has been abruptly paused just two months after the original cast spoke out against the reboot.

An MTV spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap that production had been halted but did not provide further details. According to TMZ, the new cast had moved into the shore house and was ready to begin filming when the camera crews promptly left before anything had been shot.

“Jersey Shore 2.0” was announced in May. MTV made it clear in the release that the original cast members would not be featured, writing that the series “chronicles a new generation of share house roommates hitting the same famed beaches and boardwalks along the Atlantic to make new memories all summer long.”

The OG cast quickly denounced the new series. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese all shared an identical statement on social media after the news.

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see,” the statement read. “We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

At the end of the statement, they plugged their own sequel series, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” which began airing in June.

“Jersey Shore” ran for six seasons, ending in 2012. The cast reunited in 2018 for “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” Sammi Giancola was not part of the new series. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had been involved before he stepped away due to his mental health.

