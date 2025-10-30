Jesse Eisenberg Jokes Louvre Heist Was Promotion for ‘Now You See Me 3’: ‘We’re Trying to Get People to Come Back to Theaters’ | Video

Jesse Eisenberg leaned into the ongoing internet speculation that last week’s jewelry heist at the Louvre Museum was promotion for “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.”

During his Wednesday night appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Eisenberg was asked by host Jimmy Fallon to address the online chatter about the film’s possible connection to the burglary. However, rather than deny involvement, the actor ran with the bit, joking “it was” the marketing team behind the third “Now You See Me” movie.

“You know, we’re trying to get people back to theaters,” he added. “And there’s only so many, kind of, cute TikTok videos I can make. And we had to do something a little outside the box.”

While Eisenberg was clearly joking, it isn’t surprising fans began speculating on this theory, given the “Now You See Me” franchise follows a group of magicians who use their abilities to pull off burglaries during their magic act.

Eisenberg noted that even he was impressed by the speed and efficiency the Louvre heist thieves had to pull off this headline-making crime.

“When I read about that, I remember thinking like, ‘Oh they did a good job,’” he told Fallon. “Almost, like, with the authority to evaluate, you know, how quick they were — which was very impressive.”

As was previously reported, thieves dressed as construction workers broke into the famed museum in Paris, France on Oct. 19, making off with eight pieces of the French Crown Jewels. All in all, the burglary — which took place right after the Louvre opened — took less than eight minutes to pull off.

Though, Eisenberg roasted himself for initially thinking the thieves might try to do some good with the stolen goods, much like his character does in the magic heist films.

“They are probably not doing that,” he said. “But, just the way my mind works from doing these movies for 15 years … I have been kind of brainwashed by these wonderful movies to think anybody doing anything bad or stealing anything is ultimately doing it for a good reason.”

Watch Eisenberg’s full “The Tonight Show” appearance above.

“Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” arrives in theaters Nov. 14. “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.