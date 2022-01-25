Jesse Watters Headshot

Fox News Channel

‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ Debut Is Fox News’ Highest-Rated Telecast in Time Slot in a Year

by | January 25, 2022 @ 2:49 PM

Watters’ 7 p.m. debut scored 3.8 million total viewers on Monday

Jesse Watters’ Monday premiere as the new permanent host of Fox News’ 7 p.m. ET hour netted him 3.8 million total viewers — the network’s best ratings in the time slot in more than a year.

In fact, Watters’ debut scored double the viewership for the hour compared to the same day in 2021 and more viewers than every “Fox News Primetime” telecast since the show launched last year with a rotating cast of hosts.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

