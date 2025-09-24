Jessica Chastain ‘Not Aligned’ on Apple’s Decision to Postpone ‘The Savant’ Release in Wake of Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Jessica Chastain does not agree with Apple TV+’s decision to postpone her upcoming show, “The Savant,” a decision that was made in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is. ‘The Savant’ is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever,” Chastain wrote on social media on Wednesday.

The series’ star and executive producer pointed to a number of violent and politically motivated actions that have taken place over the past five years, including the attempted kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the multiple assassination attempts made on Donald Trump’s life, the assassinations of Minnesota Democratic representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman, the attempted assassinations of John Hoffman and his wife Yvette Hoffman, the attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi, the assassination of Kirk, the shooting at the Sacramento affiliate station ABC10 and “over 300 school shootings across this country.”

“These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted,” Chastain wrote.

Inspired by the Cosmopolitan article “Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?” “The Savant” follows a woman who infiltrates online hate groups with the aim of preventing large-scale attacks. Originally, the series was supposed to release its first two episodes on Sept. 26. Its premiere was then postponed after the assassination of Kirk, though Apple never gave an official reason for the show’s delay.

A new premiere date has yet to be announced.