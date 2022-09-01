Jessica Chastain reflected Thursday on her recent trip to Ukraine, saying that after landing in Poland she traveled by vehicle and train for 15 hours into the war-torn nation.

“I needed a few weeks to process everything I saw from my trip to Kyiv,” the “Molly’s Game” star said in a video posted to Twitter, which you can watch above.

In the clip, Chastain is seen riding in the back of a car looking into a cell phone as she narrates a voiceover that lists statistics related to the Ukraine war, started after Russia invaded the country in February.

“So the number of refugees who have fled Ukraine now stands at 5.1 million who’ve left for the European Union countries and another 7.7 million who are internally displaced,” Chastain says in the video, before reeling off more figures from the cost of the war as the video transitions to a montage of her hospital visits, including one in which she meets a young girl who presents her with a water-color painting.

“Oh, wow,” Chastain says. “That’s beautiful. Look at this.”

Chastain said the group she was traveling with drove four hours and took a train for another 11 hours before arriving at their destination.

“I was nervous and the length of the journey gave me time to calm myself,” Chastain wrote in the Twitter post. “I’m going to now start sharing with you guys what I saw.”

Chastain’s update came three weeks after she met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the presidential palace in Kyiv.

“Thanks to this, the world will hear, know and understand the truth about what is happening in our country even more,” Zelenskyy said in a social media post.