Jessica Chastain Says There’s ‘Zero Possibility’ of Role in Netflix’s ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ Film

The actress has been a fan favorite for the character Celia St. James in the Taylor Jenkins Reid story

Jessica Chastain speaks onstage in Conversation with Joe Neumaier – "Memory" at 92NY on December 15, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain revealed that there’s “zero possibility” of her bringing Celia St. James to life in the Netflix film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

The “Molly’s Game” star had been fancast as the titular character’s longtime friend and eventual love interest, with ardent fans showing up outside her Broadway performances of “A Doll’s House” asking her to sign copies of their books even though she hadn’t been confirmed for the role.

“But I love how excited the fans are,” Chastain told E! News. “When I was working on Broadway, every single day, they’d be outside when I was signing with the books. I just love how wonderful that fan base is.”

Read Next
Jessica Chastain Says Taylor Swift Curated a Breakup Playlist for Her After Meeting for the First Time | Video

Chastain refused to sign any copies of Reid’s book and a viral TikTok video captured her declining to do so in April.

“I can’t sign that — just because I’m not doing it,” Chastain said in the video.

The actress later tweeted in response to the video to clarify her stance on possibly appearing in the film and why she didn’t want to sign the books.

“I’ve been asked multiple times by fans to sign books that I’m not attached to contractually,” she tweeted in response to the video. “Because it feels wrong and like I’m taking credit for someone else’s work, I’ll say I can’t sign because I’m not doing it. That doesn’t mean I’ve read a bad script.”

Read Next
Jessica Chastain Refuses to Sign ‘Evelyn Hugo’ Books for Fans Wanting Her Cast in Netflix Movie Because ‘It Feels Wrong’

“I know how excited many [of] you are about adaptations. Please don’t read too much into a video,” Chastain added in a second Tweet. “There is no news about anything. Except that I’m onstage until June 10th. Hope to see you.”

The “Memory” star even welcomed a script for the film in January 2023 while speaking with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I do know there is an online thing about it,” Chastain said. “Sure, send me a script.”

Leslye Headland
Read Next
Netflix's 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Film Nabs Director Leslye Headland

Netflix announced in 2022 that “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “Little Fires Everywhere” scribe Liz Tigelaar was attached to pen the adaptation of Reid’s novel, through Hello Sunshine, which produced both Emmy-nominated shows as well as the Prime Video adaptation of Reid’s “Daisy Jones and the Six” starring Riley Keough. Producers include Liza Chasin for 3Dot productions and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Reid and Margaret Chernin are set to executive produce.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported that Tigelaar is also attached to executive produce an adaptation of Reid’s “Malibu Rising” for Hulu. Reid’s “One True Loves” film adaptation, starring Simu Liu, Philippa Soo and Luke Bracey hit screens in April 2023 and the rights to her most recent novel, “Carrie Soto Is Back” were won by Picturestart for adaptation. “Carrie Soto Is Back,” “Malibu Rising,” “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” are known as Reid’s “Big Four” books with characters that are connected.

The best-selling novel, in which the main character and Hollywood starlet Evelyn Hugo confesses all of her secrets to a lesser-known journalist, was previously in development for a series at Freeform.

Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard in Memory
Read Next
Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard's Experience on 'Memory': No Trailer? No Makeup? No Problem

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.