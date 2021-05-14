Jill Biden Customizes Valentino Bag With Portraits of Her Dogs

FLOTUS is taking style inspiration from some furry friends.

Jill Biden was spotted carrying a one-of-a-kind accessory Thursday: a custom Valentino Rockstud purse featuring hand-painted portraits of the First Dogs, Major and Champ. The leather studded handbag was also adorned with a large white letter J.

Getty Images

Jill Biden was reportedly on her way to a vaccination center in Charleston, West Virginia. She also sported the handbag on a trip to Colorado Springs earlier this month.

This isn’t the first time the Biden dogs have made headlines. Major found himself in some controversy following two biting incidents in March. But after a short training stint in the family’s home state of Delaware, he was back to being his cute portrait-ready self.

In a “Today” interview last month, the first lady assured reporter Craig Melvin that Major is “a sweet, lovable dog.”

Major is the first rescue dog to ever live in The White House. In fact, the Biden dogs are the first to live in the White House since the Obamas’ Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny.

Valentino is responsible for another infamous FLOTUS fashion statement. Last August, the label created a custom gown for Melania Trump’s appearance at the Republican National Convention, where her husband accepted the nomination for president. However, the bright hue of the dress mimicked that of a green screen, rendering it an immediate target for internet trolling.

If you’re looking to follow this first lady’s style lead, you can order the same purse for $2,200 on Valentino’s website or in select Valentino boutiques. All you need to do is pick a color and upload a few photos of your pet and illustrator Riccardo Cusimano will do the rest.

Jill Biden may be commissioning another purse sooner than we think. As she told “Today,” a First Feline is currently “waiting in the wings” to join the Biden family.