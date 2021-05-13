“The View” co-host Meghan McCain thinks it’s time to move on from talking about the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 – and she knows exactly what she wants to talk about instead. Or rather, who she wants to talk about.

To kick off the shows “Hot Topics” segment on Thursday, the hosts discussed the words of Georgia Republican representatives Jody Hice and Andrew Clyde. Clyde specifically has received backlash for saying that “There was no insurrection, and calling it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bold-faced lie.”

At those words, co-host Whoopi Goldberg went slack-jawed, exclaiming “What was he smoking?!” before opening the conversation to the panel.

“Let’s be clear, this is a strategy,” co-host Sara Haines said. “The broken record-ing, this is something Trump did leading up to his election, it’s what he did through his whole administration and what he continues to do. ‘If I say it enough, it’ll become true or at least it’ll appear to be true and people will start to believe it.'”

To that, Meghan McCain seemed to take particular offense. Following Haines, McCain made it clear that she believes there’s a different strategy in play, and that’s the one she wants to talk about.

“Well, this happened four months ago, and we’ve been talking about it for fourth months, and I’ve made my perspective on this absolutely crystal clear. I think it’s horrific, I don’t believe the Big Lie, we’ve talked about Liz Cheney at length,” McCain noted. But then, she pivoted hard.

McCain then began ranting about the gas shortage that is slowly spreading through the country, saying that she had to have a conversation with an executive producer on “The View” to ensure that she’d be able to continue making it in to work. McCain noted that she’s lucky to work for a company that can provide arrangements for her if the gas runs out, but added concern for the average American. She then turned her words against the Biden administration.

“You know what’s also a strategy, Sara? A strategy is not focusing on anything the Biden administration is doing right now that is leading this country into crisis,” McCain said. “There’s a crisis at the border, inflation rates are sky high, the Middle East is on fire, unemployment is crazy, and a lot of Americans can’t figure out how they’re gonna get gas in their car. These are real problems. It’s like the ’70s all over again.”

“So I think there’s a strategy going on that the media doesn’t want to focus on anything bad happening in the Biden administration. And I implore everyone who works in this industry — just because Trump was so bad, doesn’t mean this is good!” McCain added. “There are real meat and potatoes issues impacting average Americans, who are also frightened, and I think we should be focusing on that, versus re-litigating something that happened four months ago.”

In response, host Sunny Hostin argued the opposite, noting that it’s especially important to continue discussing the insurrection, precisely because of how recent it was. “I think the attack on our democracy continues each and every day by the Republican party,” Hostin added.

You can watch the full discussion on “The View” below.