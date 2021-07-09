G/O Media Editorial Director Jim Rich Exits Following Conflict With Leadership

G/O Media’s editorial director Jim Rich abruptly left the company, TheWrap has confirmed.

Rich told TheWrap that he resigned this afternoon from G/O Media, and that it was due to clashes with upper management.

“G/O Media has parted company with Jim Rich — he provided stability during a very important time for the company and we appreciate all of his efforts. We thank him for his many contributions, and wish him only the best in his future endeavors,” a G/O Media spokesperson told TheWrap.

The spokesperson declined to give a reason for Rich’s exit, but unnamed individuals with knowledge of the company told the Daily Beast reported on Friday his departure followed a clash with the media company’s top leadership.

Rich, who oversaw the company’s portfolio of digital outlets like Deadspin, Jezebel and Gizmodo, told The Daily Beast that his departure was not related to recent blowback from a Deadspin story he co-authored last year about ESPN host Rachel Nichols.

The former editor at HuffPost and New York Daily News editor-in-chief joined in January 2020 as the top editor of the sports news site Deadspin after the abrupt resignation of its editorial staff the year before. Three months later, he was promoted to editorial director of all G/O Media’s sites.

Rich had been trying to relaunch Deadspin. In 2019, Deadspin staff quit after the company executives instructed them to limit coverage to sports, rather than stories about pop culture or criticizing G/O Media’s policies.

G/O Media formed after private equity firm Great Hill Partners bought Gizmodo Media Group and The Onion back in 2019.