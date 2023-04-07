Jimmy Fallon bit back a little more bluntly than usual on Thursday night, after congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called New York City “repulsive” and “disgusting.” According to the “Tonight Show” host, those labels went away as soon as she returned to her own state.

Greene was in New York this week to protest the indictment of twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, and while there, argued that his arrest was actually something that put him on the level of people like Nelson Mandela, or Jesus.

But after leaving the city, Greene appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show to trash New York, saying “the streets are filthy,” and that overall, “It was repulsive, it smells bad. And I just, I think it’s a terrible place.”

“Don’t worry, things got a lot better here after she left,” Fallon fired back during his monologue on Thursday night. “We’re good now. We’re back.”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.

Greene has been a favorite target for Fallon this week, as he roasted her during Tuesday’s show as well.

That’s because Greene’s interview on “60 Minutes” pulled a very, uh, specific number of viewers on Sunday, and Fallon was almost certain that even the person most associated with that number wouldn’t want any part of it. That person? The devil.

After Greene’s interview pulled 6.66 million viewers — yes, seriously — Fallon joked that “the devil was like, ‘Don’t associate me with this! Hey!’”