Jimmy Fallon put a topical spin on a comedy classic Tuesday night: the Florida man joke. The barb came while the late night host was discussing spring break during his opening monologue.

“This week Florida is very much like the Oscars: Either everyone is naked like John Cena or 80 and confused like Al Pacino,” Fallon said.

For those who missed the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Cena and Pacino emerged as two of the most discussed stars of the evening. While presenting the award for Best Costume Design, the “Fast X” and “The Suicide Squad” star walked out in an outfit that left very little to the imagination. The nearly naked bit was a nod to the streaker who made headlines during the 1974 Oscars.

“Every bar in Florida has about 1,000 people dressed like John Cena at the Oscars,” Fallon joked.

As for Al Pacino, “The Godfather” and “The Irishman” star was tasked with presenting the last award of the evening for Best Picture. But instead of reading out the nominees or cuing up a video presentation for the 10 films in the category, Pacino opened up the envelope and said, “My eyes see ‘Oppenheimer.’”

Though the presentation of the award has been mocked by many on social media, the star has since said the decision not to name every film wasn’t made by him.

“I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony,” Pacino said in a statement obtained by TheWrap.

Fallon’s spring break jokes come as Florida sorts through its complicated relationship with the seasonal holiday. After two fatal shootings in 2023 led to a state of emergency being issued, the City of Miami Beach launched a campaign to “break up” with spring break. This includes curfews, bag checks, large fines, DUI checkpoints, restricted beach access and nonresident towing rates of more than $500.