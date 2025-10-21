Jimmy Fallon Jokes George Santos’ Release Corresponds With Paris Louvre Heist: ‘Coincidence?’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but notice that George Santos was released from prison right before the Louvre heist in Paris.

“I’m not a big conspiracy guy, but George Santos is released from prison on Friday and the Louvre gets robbed on Sunday … coincidence?” the “Tonight Show” host teased Monday night during his “Tonight Show” opening monologue.

Fallon’s joke suggests that the former congressman, who was sentenced to 87 months in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identify theft back in April, could be tied to the robbery because of his criminal convictions. Santos confessed to lying to Congress and defrauding campaign donors, among other crimes.

On Sunday morning, four people stole nine pieces of France’s crown jewels from the Louvre, per NBC News. The entire robbery took just seven minutes.

“I don’t want to put it out there, but I did,” Fallon added to close out his gag.

In 2022, Santos won a Congressional seat in a famously Democratic-leaning Long Island district, becoming the first openly gay Republican in the House. However, an investigation by the House Ethics Committee discovered that Santos had spent some of his campaign funds on OnlyFans, Botox, designer fashion items and cosmetic products.

This investigation led to over 100 Republicans joining House Democrats in voting for Santos to be expelled – making him the first congressman kicked out prior to being convicted of a crime. President Donald Trump commuted Santos’ prison sentence Friday.

“George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated,” the president wrote on Truth Social on Friday. “Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!”