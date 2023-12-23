Jimmy Fallon Mocks Hallmark Channel on News of TNT’s Christmas Programming: ‘Been Doing That Since Fourth of July’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon took an opportunity to playfully poke fun at TNT and the Hallmark Channel on Friday night.

Fallon shared with his audience that TNT will be streaming Christmas movies for 24 hours straight beginning on Christmas Eve — a move that he joked Hallmark has pulled off “since Fourth of July Eve.”

Fallon was a little late on the network’s announcement, as TNT shared its scheduling update back in October. The network began streaming fan favorite “A Christmas Story” for 24 hours before Christmas in 1997. This year TNT and TBS took advantage of their shared stores of rights to holiday classics and have shown movies such as “Elf” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” for 24-hour marathons since the beginning of November.

In a joint press release, the networks announced: “TBS and TNT kick off Winter Break with festive films and holiday-themed episodes throughout November and December. The programming begins on November 4th with spirited movies ‘Jack Frost,’ ‘Fred Claus,’ ‘The Polar Express,’ ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,’ and ‘Elf,’ which is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its theatrical release. “

“As part of annual tradition, TBS and TNT will host 24-hour marathons of ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘Elf,’ and ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,’” the release continued. “Other classics airing throughout the season include ‘Four Christmases,’ ‘Deck the Halls,’ ‘Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ (1966), and many more. In addition, the broadcast premieres of ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ and ‘8-Bit Christmas’ will debut in November.”

“TBS will continue spreading the holiday cheer with the premiere of an ‘American Dad!’ Christmas episode on December 18th. Holiday-themed episodes of ‘Friends,’ ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ and for the first time ever, ‘Modern Family,’ will air throughout the winter season,” the networks added.

The release concluded, “To celebrate the launch of Winter Break, TBS and TNT have partnered with Auntie Anne’s to create the Winter Break Bundle available in locations nationwide and through online delivery that includes 2 pretzels, 2 cups of pretzel nuggets, and 4 dips. It is the perfect snack to pair with this season’s merry movies and holiday favorites.”

Watch Fallon’s monologue in the video above.