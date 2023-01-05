After three days of voting and at least six attempts so far, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House. So, at this point, Jimmy Fallon suspects the Republican politician may have a new slogan for his campaign.

Over the course of this week, McCarthy has found staunch opposition from particularly far-right members of his party; he has even lost votes in between rounds of voting. During his monologue on Wednesday night, Fallon joked that the situation is “pretty humiliating” for McCarthy, “but he’s not giving up.”

According to the late night host, McCarthy now has a different campaign slogan for each round of voting. It started with “McCarthy for Speaker: I’ll Speak for You,” followed by “McCarthy for Speaker: Second Time’s the Charm!” But from there, Fallon only got more ruthless.

“For the third vote, it was: ‘McCarthy for Speaker: OK, What the Hell, Guys?'” Fallon joked.

For the fourth vote, the host said that it was “’cause I sent everyone Edible Arrangements for Christmas.”

Fallon ran through nine possible slogans, before arriving on McCarthy’s 10th and possibly final option, which calls back to the attacks against the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“It’s: ‘McCarthy for Speaker: Guess I’ll Be The First Republican to Storm OUT of the Capitol,” he joked.

Elsewhere in the monologue, Fallon poked fun at McCarthy’s decision to order several boxes of pizzas for the lawmakers who have been staying at the Capitol extra late, hoping to secure McCarthy some votes.

“That’s right, everyone sat around eating while George Santos claimed his great-grandfather invented pizza,” Fallon joked.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.