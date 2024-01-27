Ahead of the Nevada primary, Donald Trump is spending Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, where he will speak to supporters in a rally at Big League Dreams. Friday night, Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but launch a few Sin City-themed jokes Trump’s way. As he told the studio audience, “Since it’s Vegas, they’re already setting the odds of things he may or may not do while he’s there.”

“For instance,” Fallon continued, “the odds are 3 to 1 that Trump looks at the Bellagio fountain and says, ‘Now, that’s a classy toilet.’”

“Next up, the odds are 15 to 1 that Trump asks David Blaine if he can make Jon Stewart ‘disappear,’” Fallon continued. The liberal talk show host, renowned for being a thorn in Republicans’ side, recently announced a return next month to host “The Daily Show” on Monday nights through the 2024 election.

Fallon added, “Up next, the odds are 9 to 1 that Trump somehow gets his tie caught in a spinning roulette wheel.” But the joke that hit the hardest with the audience was the next one, which happened to be election-themed.

“Up next, the odds are 4 to 1 that Trump begs Marie Osmond to be his running mate so they can be ‘Donny/Marie: 2024,’” Fallon said, referencing famed Mormon singing duo Marie and Donny Osmond, who starred on the variety show “Donny & Marie” for two seasons in the 1970s.

Saturday’s event will be Trump’s first since a judge ordered him to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Caroll for defaming her. Trump has insisted he will appeal the decision.

While Trump’s last GOP primary opponent, Nikki Haley, is expected to win Nevada’s primary on Feb. 6, Trump is only participating in the state’s caucuses on Feb. 8. Despite holding both types of races, the results of the caucuses determine who is awarded delegates at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon also poked fun at the fact that Hawaiians will soon vote on whether or not Trump should be banned from their state’s ballot. He is currently blocked from GOP ballots in Maine and Colorado.

Watch Fallon’s entire monologue in the video above.