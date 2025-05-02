Jimmy Fallon Says Mike Waltz Wasn’t Fired: ‘He Was Removed From the Group Chat’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon started off Thursday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show” with an important clarification.

“Today, President Trump fired his National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, the guy responsible for adding a reporter to a top-secret text chain,” he said. “Well, he was not fired, but he was removed from the group chat.”

The late night host then told his studio audience about White House Wire, a new website that the Trump administration recently launched. Fallon described the site as similar to the Drudge Report, but he was skeptical about its contents.

“I think the stories are clearly made up. Just look at some of the headlines,” Fallon said before sharing three joke headlines. “Trump Takes Nude Stroll” was the clear winner of the batch thanks to its disturbing visual of a jacked Trump walking around in just an oversized red tie. But both “Trump Successfully Lands Air Force One in the Hudson” and “Trump Single-Handedly Defeats a Gorilla in the Octagon” were pretty solid, too.

Most of Fallon’s opening monologue was surprisingly devoted to fireworks jokes, though. Fallon started off the bit by saying that there’s an expected fireworks shortage for July 4th due to Trump’s tariffs. “So this year, look for a little more ohhing and little less ahhing.”

Something about that very silly joke struck a chord with Fallon’s audience, who ran with it throughout the rest of the introduction. Even when Fallon had moved on from fireworks, members of the crowd could be heard “ohhing” — but hardly ever “ahhing” — which made Fallon break down laughing repeatedly. Watch the full NBC monologue above.