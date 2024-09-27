Jimmy Fallon Mocks Eric Adams Indictment: ‘It’s Always Fun When the City Mimics the Exact Plot of the Batman Movie’

There’s something extra exciting about a hometown scandal, and Jimmy Fallon made good use of it in the latest episode of “The Tonight Show.” The NBC powerhouse devoted the top of his monologue to mocking New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was indicted on several charges earlier this week.

“Mayor Adams is accused of bribery, fraud and corruption. It’s always fun when the city mimics the exact plot of the ‘Batman’ movie,” Fallon said Thursday night.

Specifically, Mayor Adams faces five federal charges of bribery, fraud and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations. It’s been revealed that Adams received more than $100,000 worth of free plane tickets and hotel stays from wealthy Turkish nationals and at least one government official.

“Adams is the first sitting mayor of New York City to be indicted. It’s shocking. When Rudy Giuliani heard that he was like, ‘That can’t be right,’” Fallon said. “Today Adams insisted that he’s innocent and made it clear that he has no intention of resigning. And he said, ‘Unless someone wants to give me $100,000 to go away. And then maybe we’ll talk about it.’”

Though Fallon had fun at Adams’ expense, he didn’t abandon his favorite person to mock, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. “Today federal agents searched the mayor’s residence, and out of habit when they drove past 5th Avenue Trump dove behind the couch and yelled, ‘Hit the lights!’” Fallon joked.

Fallon then mocked Trump’s latest business scheme, selling $100,000 Trump-branded watches. “You can tell it’s a Trump watch because the hands are tiny,” Fallon said. The late night host also said that if you try to set it to military time “it says, ‘Sorry, I have bone spurs.’”

However, the most fun part of Fallon’s Thursday night show had nothing to do with politics. In a pre-filmed segment, Fallon and Prince Harry went through “Tonightmares,” the “Tonight Show” branded haunted maze opening in New York’s Rockefeller Center. True to form, there was a lot of screaming and spooky takes on “Tonight Show” staples, such as a cannibal woman eating a member of the house band and monster Michael Bublé. Watch the full monologue and segment above.