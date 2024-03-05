Jimmy Fallon had some Super Tuesday jokes up his sleeve Monday night. During his opening monologue, the “Tonight Show” host highlighted how Krispy Kreme is giving away two free doughnuts to customers on the noted political day.

“And in honor of Biden and Trump, they’ll both be old and stale,” Fallon quipped.

The joke got such a big laugh that Fallon punctuated it with a bow and by pretending to hit a baseball out of the park. When he tried to move on, “Tonight Show” announcer Steve Higgins interrupted him.

“Wow. You dropped the mic on that one and walked out,” Higgins said.

During his monologue, Fallon also joked that after Super Tuesday, “We might finally know who the candidates will be” and that the day is the only time “super” and “Tuesday” appear together in a sentence.

An instrumental part of the election season, this Tuesday will mark Republican races for 15 states and Democratic races for 15 states and one territory. On the Republican side, Donald Trump continues to lead the pack, though former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is still in the race. As for the Democrats, President Joe Biden is still the frontrunner without any serious challengers.

Specifically, Republicans will be holding primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia. Caucuses will take place in Alaska and Utah. The Republican candidate will need 1,215 delegates out of 2,429 to win the party’s nomination, and 865 Republican delegates will be up for grabs this Tuesday.

On the Democratic side, primaries will be held in the same 15 states, and a caucus will be held in the U.S. territory of American Samoa. The Democratic candidate will need 1,968 delegates out of 3,934 total delegates to win their nomination. This week, 1,420 Democratic delegates will be available.

Watch the “Tonight Show” clip in the video above.