Jimmy Fallon Mocks Trump’s Blowjob Mic Fiasco: ‘Oh My God, He’s Blowing It’ | Video

Add Jimmy Fallon to the long list of people mocking Donald Trump over his odd microphone blunder. The NBC host addressed the viral moment during his opening monologue for “The Tonight Show” on Monday.

During a rally last Friday in Milwaukee, Trump became enraged about the height of his microphone. He then proceeded to complain about it for four minutes and mimed performing oral sex on the offending mic.

“His staff was like, ‘Oh my god, he’s blowing it,’” Fallon said. That joke earned him a rimshot from The Roots as the NBC host tried to hold back his own laughter.

“That sucks!” series announcer Steve Higgins yelled from the sidelines.

Fallon also had some jokes for the Kamala Harris campaign. After pointing out that Harris’ Philadelphia rally and concert on Monday took place on the “Rocky” steps, Fallon joked, “That’s one way to make sure Biden won’t be there.” He then showed off a graphic of Biden using a chairlift up the iconic steps.

But like the rest of the country, Fallon’s Monday night episode seemed to be fueled by pre-election anxiety. The late night host started off his opening monologue with a series of jokes about the mounting pressure most people feel ahead of the election. Fallon likened America’s current “vibe” to a Waffle House parking lot at 2 a.m.

“If you see someone in the fetal position drenched in sweat, they either just ran the New York City Marathon or they’re waiting for tomorrow’s election,” he said. “Even the people who use Tom’s of Maine deodorant are like, ‘This is a week for Degree.’”

The late night host also noted that he saw a study saying that 71% of the country is expected to vote. “They’re going to be waiting in line for two, three hours and after they check out of the liquor store they’re going to go vote,” Fallon said. Watch the full monologue above.