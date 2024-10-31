Jimmy Fallon Jokes Menendez Brothers ‘Picked a Bad Time to Get Everyone’s Attention’ as Election Nears

Jimmy Fallon thinks there may be two people who are especially frustrated by the 2024 election: the Menendez brothers.

“The election is six days away, and of course it’s all anyone can talk about. Right now the Menendez brothers are like, ‘Maybe we picked a bad time to get everyone’s attention?’” Fallon joked on Wednesday night.

In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison without parole for the murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. The brothers have currently been in prison for nearly 35 years. However, there is a chance they may be released.

There are currently three possible ways the Menendez brothers could be granted their freedom. The first is if California Gov. Gavin Newsom granted them clemency, which would either reduce their sentence or grant them a pardon. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is currently supporting that effort.

The brothers’ other likely options are resentencing, which could drastically reduce their sentence, or the habeas corpus petition that was filed last year. If a review of this petition finds that new evidence that wasn’t presented at trial may have changed the verdict, the historic case from the ’90s may be reopened.

During his monologue, Fallon emphasized that the election is taking over “everything,” calling it more exhausting than daylight savings time or the New York City marathon.

“Tomorrow if you see someone wearing a bunch of eyeliner, they’re either Jack Sparrow or a sexy JD Vance,” Fallon said. “Everyone is stressed about the election. Over the weekend I went to a fall festival and bobbed for Xanax in a bucket of Pepto.”

The NBC host also took some shots at both candidates. For Harris, he ribbed Arnold Schwarzenegger for his endorsement of the Democratic candidate. “Everything he says kind of sounds like Kamala,” Fallon joked. As for Trump, Fallon likened the Republican candidate’s election fraud claims to the holidays. “Every year, they feel like they happen earlier and earlier,” Fallon said. Watch the full monologue above.