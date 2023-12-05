Fallon Scoffs at George Santos Joining Cameo: ‘That’s What You Wanna Do, Give Your Credit Card’ Info to Him | Video

Following his expulsion fro congress, former representative George Santos pretty much immediately joined Cameo, the social media service where you can pay certain celebrities and public figures to record personalized video messages. But Jimmy Fallon was quick to remind his audience about what happens to people who give Santos money.

During his Monday night monologue, Fallon first poked fun at Santos, joking that he probably told one last outrageous lie in an effort to keep more than just “my OnlyFans” (a.ka. the 114 members who voted to keep Santos in) on his side.

“Santos even tried pulling on heartstrings to remain in congress. In a final speech, he asked to keep his job for the sake of his young son, Tiny Tim,” Fallon joked.

The late night host was a bit stunned by the price tag on Santos’ Cameos though; the man is charging $200 for videos.

“‘Cause that’s what you wanna do, give your credit card information to George Santos…” Fallon joked.

Fallon is, of course, referring to the fact that Santos was exposed to have stolen money from his campaign fund many times, and has been accused of multiple incidents of stealing his supporters’ money.

That said, some people are already taking advantage of the access to Santos. This week, Senator John Fetterman purchased a Cameo from Santos for Senator Bob Menendez, hoping to encourage him to resign.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.