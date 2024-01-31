Going to Super Bowl LVIII may be expensive, but Jimmy Fallon has found a silver lining that he shared with his audience Tuesday night.

“Tickets to the game are the most expensive ever with the cheapest ones going for $10,000,” Fallon said on “The Tonight Show.” “Ten grand is a lot for a football game, but it’s dirt cheap to see Taylor Swift live.”

According to a study conducted by TickPick, the average price of going to the game is around $9,800, which marks a 70% increase from last year’s Super Bowl tickets.

The late night host also quipped that there’s “nothing like being down 10 grand before stepping foot in Vegas.” The match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

That wasn’t the only Swift joke Fallon had up his sleeve. On Monday, the New York Times dove into President Biden’s re-election plan. That plan involves gaining the endorsement of several key celebrity figures, the most coveted of which is Taylor Swift. One idea that’s been proposed to court Swift’s approval is that Biden attends a show on Swift’s currently ongoing Eras tour.

“I overhead someone on the corner say that Taylor was going to perform songs from her Jurassic era,” Fallon joked. He then feigned anger at this definitely-real person, and said, “That’s our President. That’s disrespectful!”

“They also said instead of friendship bracelets, Biden would be handing out Life Alert necklaces,” Fallon added.

Speaking of the Eras Tour, it may impact whether or not Swift will be able to attend the big game on Feb. 11. Swift will resume the international leg of her Eras tour days before Travis Kelce plays. On Feb. 10. she will wrap up the fourth night in the Tokyo Dome. That means the night before the Chiefs and the 49ers face off in Las Vegas, Swift will be in Japan.