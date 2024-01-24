‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ and ‘After Midnight’ to Air New Episodes After Super Bowl

Colbert’s show will air on CBS after local news and the premiere of the Justin Hartley-led drama “Tracker”

Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert hosting "The Late Show" (Photo Credit: CBS)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “After Midnight” will be embracing special post-Super Bowl Sunday time slots. The two CBS late night series will air new episodes on Feb. 11.

The special time slot for “The Late Show” will take place after the late local news as well as the premiere of the Justin Hartley-led drama, “Tracker.” At the moment, the new episode is expected to air at 11:35 p.m. ET / 8:35 p.m. PT, though that time slot is subject to change depending on the length of the game. It will then be followed by the Taylor Tomlinson game show and late night hybrid at approximately 12:37 a.m. ET / 9:37 p.m. PT.

Guests for both series will be announced at a later date.

Subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime will have access to the live stream of both series via the feed of their local CBS affiliate. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not be able to stream live but will be able to watch the specials on-demand a day after they air.

Stephen Colbert’s dip into late night has a long history of airing new episodes after the NFL’s big game. The series did so in 2016, 2019 and 2021. In fact, “The Late Show” became the first late night show to ever take advantage of the coveted time slot in 2016.

Colbert first took over “The Late Show” in the fall of 2015, following in the footsteps of David Letterman. He has since risen to become one of the five main names in late night television alongside John Oliver, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. Colbert serves as the host, writer and executive producer of the series alongside Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart, who also EP.

That’s not the only CBS talk show that Colbert executive produces. January marked the premiere of “After Midnight,” a late-night comedy series that challenges the wit and internet savvy of a rotating panel of comedians. Tomlinson serves as the host of the series, which is produced CBS Studios with Colbert’s Spartina Industries and Funny Or Die.

Stephen Colbert and Taylor Tomlinson
